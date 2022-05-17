Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has withdrawn his bid to contest for president under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes as President Buhari last week ordered all political appointees seeking office to resign on or before the 16th of May.

Sylva joins two other ministers – Chris Ngige and Abubakar Malami, in dropping his political ambitions.

A source from the ministry of petroleum said the minister pulled out from the race to support President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration’s regulatory reforms in the oil sector.

“He believes that concentrating on his work will attract more investments for the oil and gas sector,” NAN quoted the source as saying.

“He has consulted, and he believes that the challenges at the ministry and oil and gas sector are enough issues for him to begin to deal with now than going to pursue presidential ambition at the expense of the nation.

“The oil and gas sector is the mainstay of the economy, and it is not like any other ministry someone can just come in and take over.

“It requires some measures of time for the person to understand what is happening in the system,” the official said.

The official added that for the interest of the industry and the nation, Sylva has decided to wave that personal ambition to see what he can contribute in the remaining days of President Buhari’s administration.

“The implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 is very critical, and he wants to continue to make his contribution to the day-to-day running of the country and support Mr. President for robust achievements,” the official said