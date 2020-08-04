Adebayo Obajemu

ByteDance Ltd, the parent company of TikTok, is set to relocate its headquarters from Beijing to London, following a deal that was approved by UK ministers.

In a report Reuters, it was noted that the Chinese company’s founders will soon officially announce their intention to set up an office in London.

This development may likely offend President Donald Trump, who had said plans were in top gear to ban TikTok in the United States of America. The US considers the UK as a reliable ally.

Recall that a fortnight ago, rumours were rife that the Beijing-based video-sharing social networking firm, had been in discussions with the British Government over the relocation of its headquarters to London.

The move has been perceived by analysts/observers seen as part of ByteDance’s strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership.

The technology firm has been under heavy scrutiny and criticism from the US Government over suspicions that China could be forcing it to turn over data. Earlier this year, the company was even labeled a potential counterintelligence threat by senior members of the US congress.

ByteDance recently came under intense pressure from the White House and US lawmakers to sell off TikTok’s US operations. It now has a 45-day deadline to negotiate with Microsoft over such a deal.