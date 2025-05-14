Connect with us

TikTok Influencers TDollar, TobiNation Sentenced to Six Months in Prison for Spraying Naira Notes
Two popular TikTok influencers, Babatunde Peter Olaitan (known as TDollar) and Tobilola Olamide (TobiNation), have been sentenced to six months in prison for abusing the Nigerian currency.

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, delivered the verdict on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Justice Alexander Owoeye handed down the sentence after the two men pleaded guilty to spraying Naira notes during a party held on April 8, 2025, at 23 Macdonald Road, Ikoyi.

Their action was found to be in violation of Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, 2007, which makes tampering with or mishandling the Naira a punishable offense.

The case was brought forward by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which launched an investigation after a video of the incident went viral on TikTok. The footage showed TDollar spraying cash at a nightclub event. The EFCC presented the video, along with confessional statements, as key evidence in court.

Although both influencers were sentenced to six months behind bars, the court gave them an option to pay a fine of N200,000 each instead of serving the jail time.

The case is part of a wider effort by Nigerian authorities to stop the public misuse of the national currency, especially during parties and on social media.

