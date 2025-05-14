Ede Set to Mark 50 Years Remembrance of Late Timi, Oba Laoye

All is set in the ancient town of Ede, Osun State, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passing of Oba John Adetoyese Laoye, the late Timi of Ede, who reigned from 1945 to 1975.

Oba Laoye, famously known as the “Drummer King,” died on May 15, 1975. To honour his legacy, a three-day celebration has been scheduled for December 12–14, 2025. Prince Steve Olusola Laoye, chairman of the organising committee, said the event is a tribute to a monarch whose vision and influence shaped the cultural and political landscape of Ede and beyond.

“Although he died half a century ago, his impact remains visible in the arts, culture, and identity of Ede. This celebration is our tribute to a king whose ideas made Ede what it is today,” Prince Laoye said.

Activities planned for the remembrance include:

Unveiling of commemorative statues at the Timi’s Palace and the Laoye family house

A cultural symposium and exhibition, featuring rare photographs, artifacts, and historical materials

Talking Drum Festival, with master drummers, youth ensembles, and scholarly presentations

Oba Laoye’s creative use of the talking drum gained national and international recognition. He famously crafted the iconic signature tune used by the Nigerian Broadcasting Service to welcome Queen Elizabeth II to Ibadan in the 1950s. The drum message, which became a legendary broadcast intro, was open to various interpretations across ethnic lines, further cementing his status as a cultural unifier.

He was instrumental in the creation of the Department of Arts and Culture in the Western Region’s Ministry of Information—an initiative that influenced the establishment of a federal ministry for arts and culture. He also played a key role in developing the arts faculty at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where his nephew taught the art of the talking drum.

A prominent figure in the Western Nigerian House of Chiefs, Oba Laoye was widely respected for fostering inter-regional unity and cultural diplomacy. He performed across the globe, including in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Cuba, and the Caribbean, and served as a visiting lecturer at several American universities.

“Oba Laoye was not just a ruler; he was a visionary, a cultural ambassador, and the architect of modern-day Ede,” said Prince Laoye. “Even weeks before his death, he dazzled audiences at the University of Ibadan’s Sigma Club with his mastery of the talking drum.”

The remembrance aims to revive interest in Nigeria’s cultural heritage and honour the legacy of a king who gave global relevance to traditional African art forms.