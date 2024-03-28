‘They put me in a cell, left me with leg, hand cuffs,’ Abducted journalist Segun Olatunji narrates ordeal

The abducted Editor of FirstNews Online Newspaper, Segun Olatunji, who was abducted by men alleged to be military officers, has narrated his experience in captivity.

The gunmen in military uniform had invaded Olatunji’s residence at Iyana Odo, Abule Egba area of Lagos state, on March 15, and abducted him.

Speaking shortly after his release on Wednesday, Olatunji said those behind his ordeal are close to the government.

He spoke during a press briefing organised by the leaderships of Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and International Press Institute (IPI).

“At first, they put me in a cell. There I was left with leg and hand cuffs. And at a point, one of the officers came and tightened the right leg and the right hand and I was there growing in pain. And they didn’t loosen it until about two or three days after. And at that time, the whole part of my body was getting node. In fact, up till now, I can still feel the pains,” he said.

“While in detention, they were asking me questions about certain stories that FirstNews had carried. They first told me that I was one of those abusing the chief of defence intelligence. They didn’t say much about that.

“Then they also asked a story we carried about the Chief of Staff to the president, and that was a major thing. That’s why I told some people earlier that those behind my arrest are people behind the corridors of power, who are not happy with what FirstNews is doing, and are they bent on taking their own pound of flesh.”

