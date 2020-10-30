Terrorists in Nigeria’s North Western State of Katsina State have burned down Diskuru village of Dandume Local Government and killed no fewer than 20 residents, including women, children, village head and an army officer.

The terrorists, according to Human Angle, stormed the village on the morning of Thursday, October 29, destroyed over 60 houses, wounded and abducted several others.

Human Angle listed the villagers killed to include the village head Alhaji Sama’ila Hussaini, a 12-year old boy, Sanusi Sani, and two little girls Hanafiya Dauda and Asiya Maikara.

Others include Bishir Auwal (36), Anas Dan-yaya (29), Sule Dan-Yaya (27), Aminu Bala (40), Nura Abashe (36), Mai-‘Kaura Amadu (68), and Sa’idu Kurma Surajo (40).

The women who lost their lives include Zaytu Dan-yaya (36), Nana Sagiru (20), Abu Dauda (25) and Sahu Mai kara (20).

The Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, SP Isah Gambo has confirmed the attack but put the number of the dead at 12.

According to the residents, all the abducted people were successfully brought back home after engagements with the terrorists.