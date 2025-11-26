Father of three abducted Niger schoolchildren died of heart attack, CAN northern chair reveals

The grief of a mass school kidnapping in Niger State has claimed another life. A father of three students abducted from St Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri reportedly died of a heart attack, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) northern chairman John Hayab has revealed.

Speaking in an Arise TV interview on Tuesday night, Hayab identified the man as “Mr Anthony,” explaining that the shock of having three of his children kidnapped triggered the fatal cardiac event.

“There is something that probably many Nigerians don’t know. One of the parents of the recently abducted students died because three of his children were victims,” he said.

The revelation underscores the devastating human cost of the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, 21 November 2025. Armed gunmen stormed the Catholic boarding school in Agwara Local Government Area, abducting 303 students and 12 staff – one of the largest school kidnappings in Nigeria in recent years.

While 50 students have reportedly escaped and reunited with their families, about 253 pupils and 12 staff remain in captivity. Many of the children are said to be frightened, exhausted, and traumatized, leaving families struggling with uncertainty and fear.

Hayab highlighted the broader impact of such attacks, noting: “These children have not slept, they have not bathed, and their parents cannot even explain where they are. When you look back at the effort that this administration and the security networks have made in the past few months, you’ll have hope. But the activities of the terrorists are beginning to overwhelm everyone.”

He also called on the government to reconsider the deployment of security personnel, pointing out that many officers are tasked with guarding VIPs and banks instead of protecting vulnerable communities.

The Niger abduction comes amid a worrying surge in attacks on schools across northern Nigeria. Earlier this month, 25 schoolgirls were abducted from a boarding school in Kebbi State, 24 of whom have since been rescued.

The death of Mr Anthony is a grim reminder that the consequences of terrorism extend beyond the immediate victims. Families bear the hidden cost of trauma and grief, even as security forces scramble to secure the safe return of abducted children.