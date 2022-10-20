The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has installed and energized a new 150MVA 330/132/33kV interbus transformer at its Ughelli transmission substation in Delta State.

In a statement by the spokesperson Ndidi Mbah, the company said the transformer which was energised on Monday restored the capacity of the substation by 132 megawatts (MW).

It said TCN is now able to evacuate more power for Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) from the substation and deliver to electricity consumers in Ughelli, Warri, and its environs.

The Ughelli substation has the flexibility to evacuate power from the Transcorp Power Ughelli at 330kV and deliver to Benin DisCo at 132kV.

“This means an increase in bulk power transmitted through the substation and improved grid stability. TCN assures Nigerians of her avowed commitment to enhancing bulk power delivery and grid reliability and pledges that it would continue to execute projects geared towards entrenching a robust transmission grid,” the statement noted.