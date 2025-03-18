Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey shine at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, bringing together some of the biggest names in music for a night of celebration, performances, and unforgettable moments. Hosted by LL Cool J, the event honored top artists, viral songs, and industry legends.

Biggest Winners of the Night

It was a huge night for Taylor Swift, who won Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department. She also took home Best Lyrics for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone and won Tour of the Century for The Eras Tour.

Lady Gaga was honored with the Innovator Award for pushing creative boundaries in music, while Mariah Carey received the Icon Award in recognition of her legendary career. Nelly was also celebrated with the Landmark Award for his lasting impact on hip-hop.

Hit Songs and Standout Performances

Benson Boone’s hit “Beautiful Things” won Song of the Year

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ emotional duet “Die With a Smile” won Best Collaboration

Julian Bunetta was named Producer of the Year

Amy Allen won Songwriter of the Year

The night also featured show-stopping performances from Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Muni Long, and Nelly, keeping the crowd on their feet.

Genre Highlights & New Stars

Sabrina Carpenter won Pop Artist of the Year

Jelly Roll was named Country Artist of the Year

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” won Hip-Hop Song of the Year

SZA took home R&B Artist of the Year

Best New Artist winners included Teddy Swims (Pop), Shaboozey (Country), and BossMan Dlow (Hip-Hop)

Fan-Favorite Moments

Swifties had plenty to celebrate as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won Favorite Surprise Guest Moment when Kelce joined her on stage. Her Eras Tour also won Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Tour Tradition for its iconic surprise song performances.

Meanwhile, Rachel Zegler won Favorite Broadway Debut, and Yeonjun (TXT) took home Favorite K-Pop Dance Challenge.

Biggest Albums of the Year

Album of the Year: Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish

Hip-Hop Album: We Don’t Trust You – Future & Metro Boomin

R&B Album: Coming Home – Usher

K-Pop Album: Ate – Stray Kids

Latin Album: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards proved to be a night of big wins, emotional speeches, and unforgettable performances, celebrating the artists and songs that shaped the year.