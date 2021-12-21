Suspected herdsmen on Friday, through Sunday, killed over 45 farmers, while injuring scores following renewed hostilities in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Witnesses said trouble started when a herder was killed by unidentified hoodlums on Friday at Obi.

The following day, it was gathered there were reprisals by herdsmen in more than 12 communities across the three local government areas of the state.

Sources further revealed that thousands of farmers in the communities have been displaced following the attacks, while dozens of others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the local government areas.

Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, who visited the affected areas on Monday, condemned the act, describing the killings as senseless and barbaric.

He tasked security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act, saying all those involved would not be spared.

Sule also called on the communities to live in peace, saying without peace, there would not be development.