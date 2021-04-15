OBINNA EZUGWU

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje with the support of business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, Kano Emirate and the Kano State Council of Imams, has reconciled the differences between two illustrious sons of the state, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Group and Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, chairman of BUA Group.

A statement, Thursday, by by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Comrade Abba Anwar, said the reconciliation meeting took place at Kano Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the meeting should put a stop to all rumours making the rounds that the duo was in dispute over the sugar industry in the country.

The statement noted that both parties agreed to work together to satisfy the demand for sugar in the country.

Anwar in the statement also dismissed the allegation that Dangote was planning to increase the price of sugar, and was pressuring BUA to succumb to the increment.

The statement described that allegation as baseless and lacking any iota of truth.

The meeting was seen as the zenith of other similar efforts to reconcile the two giants by the governor.

Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata played the role of a father during the meeting.

Present at the meeting were the Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Mr Niyi Adebayo; representative of the Kano Emirate, Alhaji Aminu Babba Dan Agundi; chairman of the Council of Kano Imams, Sheikh Muhammad Nasir Adam; the Chief Imam of Sheikh Ahmadu Tijjani Friday Mosque, Kofar Mata Kano, and the chairman of NEPZA, Adamu Panda.

The two business moguls agreed to work together as brothers for the growth and development of the nation at large, assuring that, henceforth, there would be no differences that will cause any disharmony between them.