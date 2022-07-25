Stories in today's edition of Business Hallmark 

Dear readers, here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark for your reading pleasure.

Nationwide shutdown: Banks, electricity, aviation unions, others move to join ASUU

2023: Abia politics goes sour

Embattled: Double trouble for Gov. Umahi

Osun: Anxiety mounts over fate of Adeleke’s govt

Soludo’s effort against insecurity yields dividends

NNPC: New status, old problems

BANK STOCKS defy difficult macro-economic environment

Customs’ auction: Freight forwarders threaten to shut down ports

MPR: Fear of recession, hyper-inflation loom

WAC: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdle Gold, sheds tears [VIDEO]

Right-thinking Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023 – Fashola

Nationwide blackout imminent as electricity workers join ASUU protest

Aero: More airlines may shutdown over forex, diesel crises

Crude oil theft, subsidy payments cripple Nigeria

Multiple tax burden threatens companies’ survival

Energy Based Loans Weigh Down Banks

Addressing the escalating ritual killings challenge

Zenith Bank keeps spot as Nigeria’s leading Tier-1 bank for 13th consecutive year

Port Harcourt refinery’s rehabilitation moving at snail speed -IPMAN

VIDEO: Families of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims protest in Abuja