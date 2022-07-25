Stories in today's edition of Business Hallmark 

Dear readers, here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark for your reading pleasure.
Nationwide shutdown: Banks, electricity, aviation unions, others move to join ASUU
2023: Abia politics goes sour
Embattled: Double trouble for Gov. Umahi
Osun: Anxiety mounts over fate of Adeleke’s govt
Soludo’s effort against insecurity yields dividends
NNPC: New status, old problems
BANK STOCKS defy difficult macro-economic environment
Customs’ auction: Freight forwarders threaten to shut down ports
MPR: Fear of recession, hyper-inflation loom
WAC: Tobi Amusan wins 100m hurdle Gold, sheds tears [VIDEO]
Right-thinking Nigerians will vote for APC in 2023 – Fashola
Nationwide blackout imminent as electricity workers join ASUU protest
Aero: More airlines may shutdown over forex, diesel crises
Crude oil theft, subsidy payments cripple Nigeria
Multiple tax burden threatens companies’ survival
Energy Based Loans Weigh Down Banks
Addressing the escalating ritual killings challenge
Zenith Bank keeps spot as Nigeria’s leading Tier-1 bank for 13th consecutive year
Port Harcourt refinery’s rehabilitation moving at snail speed -IPMAN
VIDEO: Families of Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims protest in Abuja
