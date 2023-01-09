Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market on Monday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index advanced by 0.92% to close at 51,693.08 points from the previous close of 51,222.34 points.

Investors gained N257 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.92% to close at N28.156 trillion from the previous close of N27.899 trillion.

An aggregate of 229 million units of shares were traded in 3,900 deals, valued at N2.9 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 18 equities appreciated in their share prices against 16 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

THOMAS WYATT led other gainers with 9.28% growth, closing at N1.06 from the previous close of N0.97.

ABC Transport, Royal Exchange and Airtel Africa among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.00% 5.88% and 5.16% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Union Bank of Nigeria led other price decliners as it shed 8.63% of its share price to close at N6.35 from the previous close of N6.95.

Wema Bank and AIICO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.21% and 7.25% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sterling Bank about 85 million units of its shares in 76 deals, valued at about N119 million.

UBA traded 21.6 million units of its shares in 287 deals, valued at N173 million.

FBNH traded about 20 million units of its shares in 121 deals, valued at 222.9 million.