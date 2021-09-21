Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian stock market on Monday closed on a bearish note as the All Share Index declined by 0.10% to close at 38,906.42 points from the previous close of 38,943.87 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.09% to close at N20.271 trillion from the previous close of N20.290 trillion, thereby shedding N19 billion.

An aggregate of 190.96 million units of shares were traded in 3,462 deals, valued at N2.35 billion.

The Market Breadth closed firm as 19 equities appreciated in their share prices against 19 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led other gainers with 9.62% growth, closing at N0.57 from the previous close of N0.52.

Chams, Courtville and Wema Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 6.90% and 3.95% respectively.

Percentage Losers

SCOA led other price decliners as it shed 9.43% of its share price, closing at N0.96 from the previous close of N1.06.

Veritas Kapita and Linkgage Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.70% and 6.56% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ECOKORP traded about 40 million units of its shares in 1 deal, valued at N231.6 million.

UBA traded about 10.81 million units of its shares in 182 deals valued at N82.23 million.

Transcorp traded about 9.75 million units of its shares in 83 deals, valued at N8.91 million.