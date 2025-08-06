The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday closed higher as the All Share Index rose by 0.50% to close at 144,796.37 points from the previous close of 144,071.78 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.50% to close at N91.608 trillion from the previous close of N91.150 trillion, thereby adding N458 billion.

An aggregate of 1 billion units of shares were traded in 38,932 deals, valued at N22.8 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 52 equities emerged as gainers against 22 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

AIICO, Mutual Benefits, NEIMETH, BUACEMENT, ENAMELWA and Sunu Assurance led other gainers with 10.10% growth each.

Sterling Bank, VERITAS KAPITAL and ABBEY BUILDING among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.93%, 9.87% and 9.87% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Living Trust Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 9.86% of its share price to close at N5.94 from the previous close of N6.59.

UPDCREIT and Academy Press among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.63% and 9.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

AIICO traded about 97 million units of its shares in 372 deals, valued at N255 million.

Universal Insurance traded about 87 million units of its shares in 208 deals, valued at N71 million.

Linkage Assurance traded about 64 million units of its shares in 123 deals, valued at N101 million.