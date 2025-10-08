Connect with us

Stock market rises further by 0.12%

Published

7 hours ago

on

Stock market rises further by 0.12%

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note, driven by price appreciation in 39 stocks that closed the day higher than the previous close.

The All Share Index rose by 0.12% to close at 144,995.26 points from the previous close of 144,822.77 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.12% to close at N92.031 trillion from the previous close of N91.922 trillion, thereby gaining N109 billion.

An aggregate of 507 million units of shares were traded in 30,681 deals, valued at N24 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 39 equities appreciated in their share prices against 35 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Cornerstone Insurance led other gainers with 9.92% growth to close at N6.65 from the previous close of N6.05.

Consolidated Hallmark Holdings and ABC Transport among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52% and 9.22% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Living Trust Insurance led other price decliners as it shed 10.00% of its share price to close at N5.94 from the previous close of N6.66.

AUSTINLAZ and JULI among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.74% and 9.60% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 46 million units of its shares in 1412 deals, valued at about N1.2 billion.

ELLAHLAKES traded about 39 million units of its shares in 1351 deals, valued at N594 million.

CHAMS traded about 31 million units of its shares in 1005 deals, valued at about N31 million.

