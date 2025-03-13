The stock market on Wednesday closed on a bearish note, occasioned by profit taking in 32 stocks.

The All Share Index declined by 0.07% to close at 106,090.38 points from the previous close of 106,167.75 points.

The Market Capitalisation closed at N66.436 trillion, down by 0.07% from the previous close of N66.485 trillion, thereby shedding N49 billion.

An aggregate of 1.49 billion units of shares were traded in 11,748 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 19 equities emerged as gainers against 32 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

TANTALIZER led other gainers with 9.79% growth, closing at N3.14 from N2.86 it closed on Tuesday.

Secure Electronic Technology and CAVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.68% and 9.09% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Coniol led other price decliners, shedding 10.00% of its share price to close at N331.20 from the previous close of 368.00.

Julius Berger, International Energy Insurance and MULTIVERSE dropped their share prices by 9.81%, 9.79% and 9.66% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Sovereign Trust Insurance traded about 990 million units of its shares in 78 deals, valued at N987 million.

Jaiz Bank traded about 187 million units of its shares in 191 deals, valued at N628 million.

Zenith Bank traded about 23 million units of its shares in 606 deals, valued at N1 billion.