Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange this week closed on a positive note as the All Share Index and Market Capitalization both appreciated by 0.67% to close the week at 25,182.67 and N13.137 trillion respectively.

It was a four-day trading week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday 12th June 2020 as Public Holiday to mark the Democracy Day celebrations.

An aggregate of 1.103 billion units of shares, valued at N9.876 billion in 16,616 deals were traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.469 billion shares valued at N23.553 billion that exchanged hands last week in 22,911 deals.

The Financial Services industry led the activity chart with 814.292 million shares valued at N7.186 billion traded in 8,352 deals; thus contributing 73.82% and 72.76% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Oil and Gas industry followed with 66.78 million shares worth N143.050 million in 1,044 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods industry, with a turnover of 57.842 million shares worth N1.022 billion in 2,559 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and FBN Holdings Plc accounted for 485.307 million shares worth N5.048 billion in 2,683 deals, contributing 44.00% and 51.11% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively