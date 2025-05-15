Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.27% to close at 109,059.33 points from the previous close of 108,762.60 points.

Investors gained N187 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.27% to close at N68.544 trillion from the previous close of N68.357 trillion.

An aggregate of 531 million units of shares were traded in 14,870 deals, valued at N19.8 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 34 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigeria Flourmills and MCNICHOLS led other gainers with 10% growth each, closing at N99.55 and N1.76 respectively.

Champion Breweries and CAVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91% and 9.78% respectively.

Percentage Losers

MULTIVERSE led other price decliners as it shed 9.63% of its share price to close at N9.85 from the previous close of N10.90.

LEGENDINT and VERITAS KAPITAL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.41% and 4.76% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 41 million units of its shares in 537 deals, valued at about N835 million.

ACCESSCORP traded 52 million units of its shares in 998 deals, valued at N1.1 billion.

GTCO traded about 53 million units of its shares in 553 deals, valued at 3.67 billion.