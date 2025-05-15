Connect with us

Business

Stock market advances by 0.27%, investors gain N187bn
Advertisement

Business

#NoNoiseJustSigns: Access Bank unveils DiamondXtra Season 17, to reward customers with over N200m

Business

CBN distances self from fraudulent claims and questionable contracts

Business

Lagos vows to introduce monthly rent payment system

Business

Airtel Africa Plc announces commencement of second tranche of share buy-back

Business

Naira Weakens to N1,635/$ in Parallel Market, Gains Slightly at Official Window

Education in Nigeria

UNN ASUU alleges bias against S'East, threatens legal action over 2025 UTME results

Business

Abia Medical City to Cut Cost of Overseas Treatment – Prof. Ogbonnaya

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Reschedules 2025 UTME for 379,997 Candidates in South-East, Lagos Amidst Technical Glitches

Business

Railway Corporation Raises Alarm Over Escalating Vandalism

Business

Stock market advances by 0.27%, investors gain N187bn

Published

24 mins ago

on

Stock market advances by 0.27%, investors gain N187bn

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Market on Wednesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.27% to close at 109,059.33 points from the previous close of 108,762.60 points.

Investors gained N187 billion as the Market Capitalisation grew by 0.27% to close at N68.544 trillion from the previous close of N68.357 trillion.

An aggregate of 531 million units of shares were traded in 14,870 deals, valued at N19.8 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed positive as 34 equities appreciated in their share prices against 24 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Northern Nigeria Flourmills and MCNICHOLS led other gainers with 10% growth each, closing at N99.55 and N1.76 respectively.

Champion Breweries and CAVERTON among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.91% and 9.78% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Advertisement

MULTIVERSE led other price decliners as it shed 9.63% of its share price to close at N9.85 from the previous close of N10.90.

LEGENDINT and VERITAS KAPITAL among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 5.41% and 4.76% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 41 million units of its shares in 537 deals, valued at about N835 million.

ACCESSCORP traded 52 million units of its shares in 998 deals, valued at N1.1 billion.

GTCO traded about 53 million units of its shares in 553 deals, valued at 3.67 billion.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *