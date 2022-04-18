Sterling Bank tenders apology for offensive Easter message

Sterling Bank Plc, has tendered an unreserved apology to its customers and the Christian community in Nigeria over an Easter message that compared the resurrection of Christ Christ to Agege bread.

Abubakar Suleiman, the bank’s CEO, who tendered the apology in letter on Monday, noted that the controversial Easter message had no malicious intent as suggested by many.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of Sterling Bank PLC, I write to tender our unreserved apology to you and members of our nation’s Christian community for our Easter message email of 17 April 2022. The content of the infographic and the message it contained was insensitive and failed to consider the very sober nature of the event being commemorated, the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” he said.

“While the message had no malicious intent, there is no place for content that fails to fully account for the feelings of billions of people all over the world. Our honest intent was to join our millions of customers in Nigeria and worldwide in celebrating this solemn event, but our execution fell short on this occasion. Our policies are clear on what constitutes acceptable customer communication, and this message should not have been released to our customers. On this occasion, our editorial processes fell short of our policy standards.

“As a responsible institution, we immediately withdrew the offensive material and initiated a review of the circumstances that led to this failure. We will further lapse in judgement never repeats itself. We thank you for your continued trust in us and sensitize our workforce to ensure this unfortunate apologize again for this unfortunate incident.”