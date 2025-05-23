States, INEC reject calls to scrap state electoral commissions, advocate reforms

Calls for the abolition of State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) were firmly rejected by stakeholders at the 13th National Delegates Conference of the Forum of State Independent Electoral Commissions of Nigeria (FOSIECON), held in Jos, Plateau State.

Instead, delegates—comprising state governors, electoral officials, and representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)—advocated comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening SIECs. The conference, supported by the European Union through its Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme, focused on identifying challenges faced by SIECs and proposing practical solutions to enhance the administration of local government elections.

Prominent voices at the conference included Prof. Samuel Egwu, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule, FOSIECON Chairman Jossy Eze, and INEC’s representative, Oliver Agundu. They argued that rather than dismantle SIECs, efforts should be concentrated on granting them greater independence, as well as financial and administrative autonomy.

Prof. Egwu highlighted the importance of preserving the federal structure by strengthening local governance institutions. “I support the retention and strengthening of SIECs because we operate a federal polity. The imperative of federalism requires us to reinforce local rule,” he said.

He dismissed proposals to transfer local government electoral duties to INEC or to create a new agency, describing such moves as inconsistent with the principles of federalism and noting that a bill proposing a new bureau had already been rejected in the Senate.

FOSIECON Chairman, Jossy Eze, lamented that despite constitutional provisions, many SIECs remain susceptible to political interference. He pointed out that several bills before the National Assembly seeking to abolish or restructure SIECs fail to address the core issues of autonomy and credibility.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the need to focus on leadership quality and effective governance at the grassroots. “Bad governance does not just undermine democracy—it leads to underdevelopment and waste of public resources. The real challenge is not autonomy, but efficiency,” he said.

Governor Sule pledged his support for the implementation of the conference’s resolutions and volunteered Nasarawa State as a testing ground for any proposed reforms. “I offer Nasarawa State for any pilot initiatives. We’ve already taken similar steps with our State House of Assembly,” he said.

INEC’s Oliver Agundu advised SIECs to embrace the full electoral cycle and avoid limiting their activities to election periods alone. He urged deeper collaboration with civil society organisations and greater investment in voter education.

“SIECs should not treat the conduct of elections as isolated events,” Agundu said. “Elections are a continuous process that extends beyond voting day.”

The conference concluded with a collective call for actionable reforms that uphold the integrity of local elections while preserving the tenets of Nigeria’s federal structure.