FG summons: Natasha’s lawyers assures on defence with ‘factual evidence’

The legal team of suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has taken receipt of a formal summons in the case filed against her by the Federal Government at the Federal Capital Territory High Court last week.

Recall that on Friday, May 16, 2025, the Federal Government filed the suit, marked CR/297/25, over alleged defamatory comments made during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on April 3, 2025.

The government accused the senator of “making imputation knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person”, citing Section 391 of the Penal Code, cap 89, Laws of the Federation, 1990.

Among the witnesses billed to testify during the trial were Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and a former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Others include Asuquo Ekpenyong, a senator; Sandra Duru; Maya Iliya, investigating police officers; and Abdulhafiz Garba, investigating police officers.

However, in a statement made available on Friday night by Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN) on behalf of the legal team, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyers confirmed receipt of the formal summons and vowed to prepare all “factual and statutory defences” available to the lawmaker during trial.

“At about 2:30pm on Friday, May 23, 2025, within the premises of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, we received the information filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, containing three counts alleging that our client, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, made imputations she had reason to believe would harm the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the 10th Senate,” the statement read.

“We received the said information on her behalf through a letter of authority duly issued and filed in the court’s registry.

“The legal team will fully prepare and present all factual and statutory defences available to our client during the trial.”

Natasha was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” following her seating arrangement altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The lawmaker described her suspension as illegal, unjust, and a deliberate attempt to silence her.

She also waved aside the Senate’s claim that her suspension had nothing to do with her sexual harassment charge.

In the weeks that followed, the Kogi senator filed multiple petitions and leveled fresh allegations against the Senate President.

In April, Akpabio petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the assassination allegation made against him by Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He called for an immediate investigation and prosecution of the senator under relevant laws for “criminal defamation, incitement, false accusation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”

Former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, had also petitioned the IGP over Natasha’s claims, alleging that he was behind the move to recall her from the Senate.

She had accused Bello of acting on Akpabio’s orders to plot her assassination outside Abuja, in a way that would make it appear like a mob or local attack.