Stanbic IBTC has reiterated its support for SMEs in Nigeria as part of its drive to align with the sustainable economic growth plan of the government.

According to the Bank there are lots of growth opportunities for SMEs in Nigeria. However, several challenges hamper these growth prospects. Obviously the most prominent is the challenge of funding.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi at a webinar themed ‘Scaling your business in challenging economic times’ advised the government to diversify the economy through policies that would drive growth in various sectors, which will eventually lead to improved standard of living.