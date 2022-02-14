In line with its growth strategy of spreading footprint to various regions in Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has opened a new branch in the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The bank said it opened the branch to make its services available to individuals in the Ibeju-Lekki axis as it expects economic activities to increase within the area.

Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Demola Sogunle said: “As a forward-thinking financial institution, we have opened a branch to make our services available to individuals in the Ibeju-Lekki axis because we expect economic activities to increase within the area.

“We are fully committed and determined to continue providing world-class banking products and facilities in all the markets we operate in, and to ensure that our customers’ unique business needs are met.”

On his part, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi said: “We are delighted to open this branch in the Lekki Free Trade Zone area. This expansion epitomises our growth strategy of spreading our footprint to various regions in the country, and enhancing accessibility of our quality products and services to numerous industries and clients.”

Adeniyi highlighted the need for more services targeted at current and prospective customers in the area, and the cognisance of convenience, alternative banking channels, and accessibility to financial services as key factors in achieving service excellence.

He further described the branch opening as a strategic move that would catalyse vast investment opportunities in the region.

Head, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC, Eric Fajemisin described the LFTZ as one of the commercial centres in Africa’s largest economy. He added that one strategy of Stanbic IBTC remained to build sustainable businesses in the regions and create long-term value and wealth for shareholders and customers.

Head, Client Coverage (Consumer clients), Eronmonsele Omiyi, noted: “Stanbic IBTC takes pride in the recognition and award for being at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service, and all customers can be assured of the same experience across all its branches, including this branch at the LFTZ.

“Excellent customer experience is complemented by the state-of-the-art digital channels that the bank provides, and our staff will be available to answer any enquiries from clients.”

