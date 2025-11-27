Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Champion Breweries Commences Rights Issue of 994,221,766 ordinary shares at N16

Champion Breweries Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange and shareholders that the company has obtained the approval of Securities and Exchange Commission to commence the Company’s Rights Issue of 994,221,766 ordinary shares of 50 kobo at N16 per share.

This is being offered to existing shareholders on the basis of one (1) new share for every nine (9) existing shares held as at September 4, 2025, being the qualifying date.

The Offer opens today, Monday, 24 November 2025 and closes on Monday, 05 January 2026. The Rights Issue will become tradeable on the floor of the Exchange upon completion of the required documentation with the Exchange.

Shareholders are encouraged to participate through the NGX Invest platform which can be accessed at https://invest.ngxgroup.com. Shareholders can also participate in the Rights Issue by completing the paper Participation Form. Completed Participation Forms together with payment/evidence of payment for the full amount payable should be submitted no later than Monday, 05 January 2026 to any of the Issuing Houses or any of the Receiving Agents listed in the Rights Circular.

This Rights Issue represents the first phase of a two (2) step capital raise, with a Public Offer to follow shortly. The proceeds will be utilized to fund the strategic acquisition of the Bullet brand, an important step in Champion Breweries’ domestic and international growth agenda.

