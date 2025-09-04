Connect with us

Stanbic IBTC Bank named commercial bank brand of the year at Brand Handlers Awards
Stanbic IBTC Bank has clinched the Commercial Bank Brand of the Year award at the prestigious Brand Handlers Summit and Awards held in Lagos, reaffirming its position as one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

The Brand Handlers Summit and Awards recognises excellence in brand building, creativity, and customer engagement across various sectors in the country.

Reacting to the recognition, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed delight over the accolade, attributing the achievement to the bank’s commitment to empowering customers and delivering exceptional service.

“We are honoured to be named Commercial Bank Brand of the Year at the Brand Handlers Summit and Awards. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our employees, and the innovative mindset that drives our operations,” Adeniyi said.

He added that the bank’s brand philosophy is centred on people and helping them achieve both personal and business aspirations.

“This award, like many others we have received, motivates us to continue setting new standards in customer experience, digital excellence, and brand leadership within Nigeria’s financial services sector,” he noted.

