SSG felicitates Gov. Abiodun at 65, hails transformational leadership

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his consistent policy direction and commitment to improving the welfare of the state’s workforce and the general well-being of citizens across Ogun State.

Mr. Talabi made the remarks during an interactive session with journalists in Abeokuta, held in honour of the Governor’s 65th birthday.

He praised Governor Abiodun’s six-year administration for bringing political stability to the state, crediting the governor’s inclusive leadership for quelling political rancour and fostering unity across party lines. According to him, the Governor’s policy consistency and socio-economic initiatives have positioned Ogun as a national model for development.

“Your administration’s steadfast pursuit of its vision has yielded tangible results, transforming Ogun State into a beacon of progress. The challenges of the past, particularly the initial industrial unrest, have been overcome through your commitment to your promises and your unwavering dedication to workers’ welfare,” Talabi said.

Expressing personal gratitude, the SSG thanked the Governor for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet, describing their working relationship as one built on mutual trust and respect.

“One remarkable thing about my relationship with His Excellency over the past six years is the trust he places in me — a trust that money cannot buy,” Talabi added.

He highlighted the Governor’s achievements, including unprecedented job creation, industrial growth, business expansion, and youth engagement. He also cited the successful hosting of the 2024 National Sports Festival, “Gateway Games,” as a landmark testament to the Governor’s leadership and commitment to excellence.

Wishing the Governor continued good health and strength, Mr. Talabi prayed for greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

“May you finish strong, Your Excellency. What eyes have not seen, what ears have not heard — the greater pedestal that God has prepared for you — shall unfold in due time,” he said.