Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announces principal officers of House of Reps

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, announced Julius Ihonvbere as the majority leader of the House.
The speaker also announced Usman Bello Kumo as the Chief Whip of the 10th House of Representatives.
Other principal officers announced include:
House Deputy Majority Leader – Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims
House Deputy Whip – Adewumi Onanuga
House Minority Leader – Kingsley Chinda
House Minority Whip – Ali Isa
House Deputy Minority Leader – Aliyu Sani Madaki
House Deputy Minority Whip – George Ozodinobi.
