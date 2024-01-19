Connect with us

South West pensioners demand 33% pay rise
South West pensioners demand 33% pay rise

Published

19 mins ago

on

South West pensioners demand 33% pay rise

The South West forum of Nigeria Union of Pensioners has urged the zone’s governors to implement 33 percent pension increase as well as consequential adjustment for pensioners in the zone.

The Union also appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to decentralize Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

They made the demands at the South West zonal council meeting held at the Osun State Pensioners’ House, State Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital.

Nigeria Union of Pensioners regarded as Senior Citizens was registered as a full fledged trade union with members across 36 states of the federation, including FCT.

The South West pensioners identified challenges facing Nigerians and members of the union which include, non compliance with consequential increase in pensions, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity needed to be address by the government.

Speaking, the South West Public Relations Officer of NUP, Olusegun Abatan, expressed displeasure over non compliance of some states in the South West on the consequential increase in pensions in line with the Federal Government directive to relieve senior citizens in the country.

Abatan frown at the government over persisting level of insecurity in the country, noting that there is need to consider the establishment of States Police to complement efforts and work hand in hand with the federal government.

