Governors of the South-East zone on Tuesday raised the alarm over rising spate of kidnapping, killings and banditry in the zone.

The governors in a communiqué read after a virtual meeting of the governors by the Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, said Ndigbo were being killed recklessly and vowed to protect the lives and property of their citizens.

“Today, 5th of January 2021, the South-East Governors had their meeting and all the Governors were in attendance and the meeting resolved as follows.

“The governors are so much worried about the killings and kidnappings that are going on in the South-East; killing our people and then killing security agencies and the situation is being heightened by the activities of very desperate politicians. There are so many desperate politicians in all the political parties that are so desperate for power and they have aligned with some bandits in the South-East to destabilise the nation,” the communique read.

The communiqué further alleged that the purported video clip circulating in the social media claiming that Fulani headers are been chased out of Ebonyi State, was the handiwork of mischief-makers.

“I want the public to discountenance this and the governors condemn this and we will want the leaders of the South-East to rise to speak against this kind of attitude and against messages that tend to divide us and put our people in danger outside the South-East. We want them to do this because the security agencies as they have informed us will not continue to fold their hands where they are being killed and their rifles collected from them. Just two days ago, two policemen were killed in Imo state and their rifles were collected from them. Some kidnappings happened along the border of Enugu and Ebonyi.

“So, we are very much worried, it is not those that are not from the South-East that is doing it, it is our people. They want to cause panic; they want to cause disunity in this country. We want the leaders of the South-East to rise above political sentiments to speak out and to condemn this act.

“We have agreed that the South-East security committee will be expanded, we have agreed that this year we are going to have a common patrol. Our vehicles are going to be the same, the uniform will be the same and we will do this for our vigilante and we will continue to work with the people of South-East to give them greater protection.”

Meanwhile, the South-East governors, on Tuesday boycotted a regional bi-partisan parley, which reportedly held on at the Igbere home of a former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu.

‌

Umahi told journalists that the governors were not involved in the planning of the meeting.