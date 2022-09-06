Some PDP chieftains betrayed Atiku, worked for Buhari in 2019 - Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) betrayed Atiku Abubakar in 2019, assisted President Muhammadu Buhari to win the presidential election.

According to the governor, the Buhari team also approached him to join in the negotiation but he stood his ground to deliver Rivers State for PDP.

Wike disclosed this on Tuesday during the commissioning of the Rivers State University’s campus in Etche, Rivers State.

According to him, no amount of intimidation would cow him into supporting a cause that is not beneficial to the people of Rivers State.

Wike said, “If you don’t tell me what the state will gain, then forget me. This government (federal government) fought us but we survived it. Most of them who are talking now, if this federal government had descended on them they would have crumbled.

“When they were going to negotiate with (President Muhammadu) Buhari in 2019, they came to me and I said no; no negotiation; PDP must win. I said no. That was why Buhari won the election. Those of them who made sure PDP never survived since 2015, that destroyed PDP, I see them today opening their mouths.

“Those of them who have left this party are today calling us boys. The boys that stayed back and keep the party and those of them that founded the party and left. Since you a Rivers man, you don’t need to be intimidated by anybody. Some people told me be careful, they will kill you. Kill who? who told you that you would not die first before you come for me.”