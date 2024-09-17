Soludo sacks his Commissioner for Information

Professor Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has reportedly sacked his Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu over alleged non performance.

Vanguard quoted a source from the Government House to have said that Soludo could no longer condone the alleged incompetence of Nwosu, having observed the dwindling image of the governor, especially as next year’s governorship election approaches.

“As I speak, Mr Paul Nwosu has packed his bag from the Ministry and we are just waiting for the sack to be officially announced”, he said.

Many people in Anambra State, including government officials, said the sack of Nwosu did not come as a surprise, adding that it was long overdue, according to Vanguard.

