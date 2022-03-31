Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has asked those burning properties and destroying public infrastructure in the state who the eventual losers would be when infrastructures built with tax payers’s money in the state are wasted.

Soludo who asked the question on Thursday when he visited Nnewi South Local Government headquarters at Ukpor, where some unknown gunmen wreaked havoc on Wednesday night, noted that the attacks “don’t define who we are.”

Soludo used the opportunity to pay tribute to police officers killed when gunmen attacked him during his campaign at Aguata in 2021.

“I was at Ukpor, the Nnewi South LGA Headquarters and the scene of last night’s attack by some arsonists. This mindless bloodletting and destruction of infrastructure does not define who we are! Nothing can justify these acts of criminality,” he said.

“As I looked at what is left of the rubbles, I asked myself, “in all this, who loses?”. Structures built from the taxes paid by the genuinely hard-working men and women on the streets are ruined for reasons that are incomprehensible to sane minds.

“The resources that should have been deployed to providing more for struggling tax payers, would now be channeled into reconstructing these destroyed buildings and rebuilding missing records. It is very impossible to make any meaningful progress this way.

“Quite frankly, ndi Anambra cannot be repressed by a few criminal elements. Our resolve to entrench law and order is total, no amount of wanton destruction will cower us.

“I remember with a deep sense of grief, the three gallant police officers – Inspector Murtala Saudi, Sgt. Mudassir Ahmed, and Sgt. Samuel Ishaya, who lost their lives to the Unknown Gunmen who attacked us at a meeting with the youths in my village on this day last year.

“We pledge to continue to take care of their families, and for their sake and many others who lost their lives to the sheer wickedness of a few misguided people, we shall not relent in our effort to make Anambra Liveable and Prosperous.”