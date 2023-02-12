Signature Bank to open branch in Abia soon - Otti

Dr. Alex Otti, Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia State, says a branch of Signature Bank will soon open shop in the state.

Otti is the founder and promoter of Signature Bank, Nigeria’s newest deposit money bank and lender, with head office in Abuja.

The LP governorship candidate spoke Saturday in Umuahia, capital of Abia State, at a youth summit organised by the Reimaginning Abia Group.

Responding to a question from one of the female youth participants who appealed to him to use his influence to site a branch of the bank at Olokoro, her home town, the renowned economist said it was not up to him to decide for the bank.

He said: “It is not my decision to make on whether to locate Signature Bank in Olokoro, but what I can assure you is that Signature Bank is coming to Umuahia this year.”

Otti told the gathering of youths that he decided to join the political fray not because he sort a career in politics but because Abia is in such a decadent state that people often wondered if any good thing can come out of the state.

Besides, he said that Abia people have underdeveloped themselves “through our wrong leadership selection process”, which has seen to the entrenchment of godfather factor, where certain political actors impose incompetent and unwilling leaders on the people.

He described himself as an interventionist, who wants to help solve the problem of underdevelopment in Abia, and after he is done in eight years, he would leave the stage and return to his business.

Dr. Otti told the youths that it was high time they began to ask critical questions about the character and capacity of those who seek to lead the state, especially in the forthcoming general election – February 25 and March 11, saying their future depended on the outcome.

“Any time you’re looking for a leader, there are seven Cs you should look out for, and the most important one is character. Even in the bank they say character is the most important C. You may have capacity and you don’t have character. You have capacity to pay back your loan and because you don’t have character you wouldn’t want to pay it.

“So, you should ask questions about the character and capacity of the individual who is asking you to vote for him,” Otti enjoined the youths, who posed probing questions to him.

He enumerated the other Cs to include consistency, courage, capital, construct and culture.

According to Dr. Otti, the issue of leadership of Abia State is not a job for the apprentice or the faint-hearted, but for someone who truly understands governance and has a good grasp of economics and how economies work.

He said his interest to serve Abia people is not to enrich himself as God had already blessed him. However, he said he was coming to create jobs and wealth and thereby solve the problem of poverty, crime and insecurity in the state.

“We will use Abia money to work for Abia people,” he said.