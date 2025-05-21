Shocking! Senator demands for relocation of old buildings near Abuja airport

The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, has sued for the relocation of old buildings in the community around the Abuja International Airport.

Nwebonyi made this controversial appeal in a now-trending video during the last plenary on Thursday.

According to him, he wanted the vicinity around the airport to witness a beautiful infrastructural renewal that is going on in the Federal Capital Territory by the Minister, Nyesom Wike, with the approval of his colleagues.

“I want the FCT Minister to extend his development of the FCT within the surroundings of Abuja Airport. If you are descending into the airport, the type of infrastructure within the environs does not represent a good image of Nigeria, and I think that the FCT minister should capture that in his next budget to either relocate the habitats or renew the area, because the buildings in the community are the mirror of the country.

“As you descend into the Abuja airport, if you consider the view, you will agree with me that it is an eyesore and doesn’t give a good image of the nation. I urge all my colleagues to support this important bill that will transform the country.

In his reaction, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, did not agree with the relocation of the inhabitants of the communities within the airport while comparing his state (Akwa Ibom), where what is likely to be seen are rivers.

“This community is some people’s village. The image of the nation does not start from where you are descending. When you are descending in my own state (Akwa Ibom), the things you will see are creeks and water. Are you saying that we should relocate that so it won’t spoil your eyes?”

Akpabio further put the bill to a voice vote at the plenary, and the sitting senators turned the bill down.

Recall that the 43-year-old lawmaker only recently engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Obi Ezekwesili during the hearing on Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s sexual allegation.

The spat started after Nwebonyi urged the committee to allow him to make his submission if Mrs Ezekwesili-led team was not ready to proceed.

Mrs Ezekwesili then jumped in, telling the senator, “Can you shut up?’

In response, an enraged Nwebonyi attacked the former minister. He said she would “never be a senator” and called her “an insult to womanhood.”

“Why should you talk to a senator like that? You can never be a senator. You are an insult to womanhood,” the senator, visibly angry, said.