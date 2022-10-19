Adebayo Obajemu

SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Plc on Tuesday published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2022.

The Company reported a turnover of N180.65 million for the 9 months period, up by 3.65% from N174.3 million reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 9.57% to N136.169 million from N124.273 million achieved in Q3 2021.

Earnings per share of the company stands at N6.81, up by 9.57 from the EPS of N6.21 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N77, the P/E ratio of SFS Real Estate Investment Trust Plc stands at 11.31x with earnings yield of 8.84%.