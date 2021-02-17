OBINNA EZUGWU

The SouthEast, SouthSouth Professionals of Nigeria, (SESSPN) has commended Nigerians, Africans and the global community for the historic honour in endorsing “their most celebrated development phenomena,” Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as the substantive Director General of World Trade Organization WTO.

In a press statement by the Group’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu and signed by the President, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, the network said the whole world by finally upholding this intellectual exemplar as the best for the job, has effectually opened a new page of inclusion with a resounding echo of fairness dictated by merit.

According to the group, “Indeed, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala as a highly networked development expert, and a cultural torchbearer with her super scenic Nigerian dress, brings to the table a treasure base of experience, capacity and resolve that will impact the relevance the World Trade Organization critically deserves.

“We are as proud of her professional peerage as the world unanimously pronounced, and therefore certain that her nimble mind will not only unveil a performance momentum that will deliver her full weight in value, but complete with the brilliant fragrance of her signature competence.

“While wishing her well, we request for her the continued sustainable support of all men and women of goodwill as she settle to do the job she sought and the world emphatically obliged her.”