By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government on Wednesday said, it’s going to close down the popular Olaiya intersection for the period of nine month starting from Thursday, 18th of February, 2021 to pave way for the immediate construction of a 625 metres flyover, to arrest the incessant and avoidable accidents and traffic gridlock associated with the area.

This was contained in a release issued by the special adviser to the governor on Works and Transport, Engr. Hussein Olatoke Olaniyan and made available with the newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, “the closure became imperative in order to ensure economic activities not to totally paralyzed and ensure free flow of vehicular movements within and around Osogbo.”

Olaniyan said FRSC,NPF, NSCDC & OYES will be assisted by officers from the office of transportation in the ministry of works and transport, and other paramilitary organizations in the 9 months of the construction to guide and direct motorists.

It would be recalled that a three-hour demo was observed three weeks ago to sensitize the public and observe all precautionary measures towards the diversion routes

The S.A noted that, all corrections and observations noted during the test have been effected and new routes created. Members of the public are enjoined to observe the road signs and cooperate with law enforcement agencies to make the road diversions as seamless and smooth as possible.