September 23 resumption: Crisis brews as angry Reps plan showdown with Speaker over hiring, constituency projects

Tension is mounting in the House of Representatives as lawmakers prepare for a confrontation with Speaker Tajudeen Abbas when the chamber reconvenes on September 23, 2025, Business Hallmark investigations have revealed.

Several members, angered by what they describe as the “iniquities” of the Speaker and House leadership, are compiling grievances over alleged marginalisation in the sharing of privileges and opportunities.

The House, alongside the Senate, is currently on its annual recess, but lawmakers have reportedly been using the break to form caucuses and strategise on issues affecting their welfare and political survival.

Recruitment sparks outrage

The simmering crisis escalated after members learned about a recent recruitment exercise during an induction for 785 newly hired staff of the National Assembly Service Commission in Abuja.

The Clerk of the National Assembly (CNA), Barrister Kamoru Ogunlana, represented by the Deputy Clerk, Engineer Bashir Yero, disclosed the new hires at the ceremony. The recruits were employed across Grade Levels 8 to 12.

The revelation sparked outrage among members, many of whom flooded the House WhatsApp platform to vent their anger over being sidelined in the process.

One lawmaker wrote: “Wonders shall never end in NASS. How can the Commission employ over 800 new staff without members’ knowledge, not even to nominate from their constituencies?”

Another responded sarcastically: “Who told you leadership is not aware? Their candidates are among those recruited, please.”

Others accused the leadership of exploiting their loyalty, with one lamenting: “We have lost our rights to loyalty; a lot of things are going on in NASS without considering members’ interests. Once leadership’s interest is taken care of, they’re fine.”

Another angry message read: “The commission employed 851 people and their induction was done today, August 24. This is unfair to members. May God help us. We couldn’t even get one slot for our constituency.”

Lawmakers fear that their inability to attract projects and opportunities to their constituencies could jeopardise their chances of re-election in 2027.

Discontent over budget and insecurity

Beyond the recruitment controversy, another group within the House is reportedly dissatisfied with poor budget performance, alleged selective project funding, and the worsening security situation in the North.

In a message welcoming members to a newly formed caucus, the facilitator wrote:

“Dear leaders, colleagues, the challenges before us demand unity and courage. We must confront the non-performing budget, the selective funding of projects, and the unfair concentration of development in the South-West while other regions are left behind.

Above all, the daily killings in the North are a stain on our nation’s conscience. We cannot continue to remain silent. What will we tell our constituents? Remember the one billion naira issue in their minds. The time to act is now. Silence no more!”

With these grievances piling up, sources say a major showdown with the Speaker is imminent when the House resumes later this month.