T.A. Orji, Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone, has condoled with the family of Late Prince Emeka Obasi, the award winning journalist and publisher of Business Hallmark Newspaper, who passed on in a Lagos hospital on 16th March, after an illness.

While Signing the condolence register at the palatial home of Prince Obasi in Ahiaeke lbeku, the Senator Orji stressed that the late veteran journalist was a good man, successful and had a good heart.

He recalled the good working relationship they had while the late journalist was commissioner for information in Abia state while he was chief of staff.

He urged the family to take heart, while praying the Almighty God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Orji was received by Hon Okezie Obasi, the younger brother of Prince Emeka Obasi, who is a house of Assembly hopeful for Umuahia East State Constituency.

Also on ground to receive Senator Orji, were the traditional ruler of Azueke Ibeku acient kingdom, HRM, Eze Emmanuel Okechukwu Onwubuariri; Deacon Okezie Onyemuwa; Hon Henry Egesi; Chief Ikechukwu Onuoha; Hon Tony Onyeweaku; Hon Chidiebere Nwachuku; Austin Poku Onyeweaku; Prince Tony Onyems and many others.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!