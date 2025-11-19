Connect with us

Senator Okey Ezea, Enugu North Lawmaker, Dies in UK at 62
Senator Okey Ezea, Enugu North Lawmaker, Dies in UK at 62

Published

3 hours ago

on

Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North Senatorial District, has died while undergoing medical treatment in the United Kingdom. Details surrounding his death remain unclear.

Ezea, 62, was elected under the Labour Party and was the only remaining National Assembly member from Enugu State. He had previously sought medical care in Germany before travelling to the UK.

The news was first shared on social media by media personality Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, who posted: “Sad News. Senator Okey Ezea, representing Enugu North, is dead… Rest in Peace.”

Born on August 11, 1963, in Enugu State, Ezea studied Political Science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and later obtained LL.B and LL.M degrees in Law from the University of Lagos. He began his career with the Nigerian Customs Service and later founded multiple businesses, including Ideke Shipping Limited.

Ezea’s political career spanned decades, including a 2007 and 2011 gubernatorial run, co-founding the APC in Enugu, chairing the Federal Medical Center in Jalingo, and ultimately winning the Senate seat in 2023.

Condolences and tributes have poured in on social media from constituents, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Tags

