Sell-off continues as Nigerian equity market dips 0.04%

Investors continues to sell-off in the Nigerian equity market as the All Share Index shed 0.04 per cent on Thursday on all sectors declined with the Insurance sector posting the highest decline.

Market breadth closed negative, recording 12 gainers against 15 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) shed 12.78 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.04% to close at 29,149.46 points. Similarly, Market Capitalization decreased by N4.80 billion representing a decline of 0.04% to close at N10.95 trillion.

GUARANTY emerged the top gainer while NEM emerged as the top losers.

The downtrend was impacted by losses recorded in medium and large capitalized stocks, amongst which are; CHIPLC (-4.00%), OANDO (-3.00%), DANGSUGAR (-2.18%), TRANSCORP (-1.75%), FCMB (-1.60%), FBNH (-1.37%), DANGCEM (-0.27%), and ZENITHBANK (-0.25%). (GTI)

