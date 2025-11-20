Segun Awolowo, grandson of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, reportedly dies at 62

Nigeria has been thrown into mourning following reports that Mr. Segun Awolowo, grandson of the late sage and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, has passed away at 62.

Details surrounding his death remain unclear, but Western Post reports that the his death is causing a stair within the Awolowo family. An official statement is still being awaited.

Awolowo, a lawyer and prominent public servant, was the only son of late Abah Folawiyo. He was widely known for his role as the former Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), where he served from 2013 to 2021 before taking up the presidency of the National Trade Promotion Organizations (TPOs) of ECOWAS member states in July 2021.

Born on 27 September 1963, Olusegun Awolowo Jr. came into the world two months after losing his father, Segun Awolowo Sr., who died in a car accident at just 25. He spent his early years under the care of his aunt, Mrs. Tola Oyediran (née Awolowo), and her husband, Prof. Kayode Oyediran.

He had his primary education at Mayhill Convent School – alongside future Second Lady, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo – before proceeding to Igbobi College, Yaba, and later Government College, Ibadan. He earned his Law degree (LLB) from Ogun State University, Ago Iwoye, now Olabisi Onabanjo University, and was called to the Bar in December 1989.

Awolowo’s professional journey spanned both law practice and public service. He worked with the law firms of Abayomi Sogbesan & Co. and GOK Ajayi & Co. before joining the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo as Special Assistant on Traditional Institutions, Legal Matters, and Due Diligence. He later served under President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua within the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), where he held key positions as Secretary for Social Development and Secretary of Transport from 2007 to 2011.

After a stint back in private legal practice, he was appointed Executive Director/CEO of the NEPC by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013. President Muhammadu Buhari renewed his tenure in 2018.

During his leadership at the NEPC, Awolowo championed the Zero Oil Plan, an ambitious blueprint designed to shift Nigeria from dependence on crude oil to non-oil exports. The initiative, embedded within the federal government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), aimed to generate $30 billion in foreign exchange earnings by scaling up local production, expanding value-added exports, and stimulating job creation.

Under his stewardship, the NEPC also signed a landmark $1 billion Memorandum of Understanding with AFREXIM Bank and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) during the inaugural Intra-African Trade Fair in Cairo in 2018. Similarly, the Council explored partnerships, including one with Shoprite, to enable the export of Nigerian-made products to African markets and beyond.

Awolowo is survived by his wife and children. His daughter, Seun, is known for her advocacy work through Teach-A-Girl Nigeria, an NGO focused on girl-child education, and as the founder of Leads Africa and 3D Living Moments.

More updates are expected as the Awolowo family prepares an official announcement.