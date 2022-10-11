SEC mulls new regulatory framework to boost capital market activities
Yuguda

Adebayo Obajemu

The Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, has said that the commission is considering a new regulatory framework that will further enhance the scope and operations of non-interest finance in the capital market.

According to Yuguda, the new framework will address challenges and unleash the potential of non-interest capital market.

He said the non-interest capital market has enormous potential capable of growing the capital market capitalisation by 25 per cent over the next three years.

He said the Capital Market Master Plan has a target that by the end of the plan period, 25 per cent of market capitalisation in the capital market should come from the non interest sector.

