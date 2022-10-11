SEC mulls new regulatory framework to boost capital market activities

Adebayo Obajemu

The Director General of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, has said that the commission is considering a new regulatory framework that will further enhance the scope and operations of non-interest finance in the capital market.

According to Yuguda, the new framework will address challenges and unleash the potential of non-interest capital market.

He said the non-interest capital market has enormous potential capable of growing the capital market capitalisation by 25 per cent over the next three years.

He said the Capital Market Master Plan has a target that by the end of the plan period, 25 per cent of market capitalisation in the capital market should come from the non interest sector.