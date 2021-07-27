OBINNA EZUGWU

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has announced immediate suspension of sale of foreign exchange to bureau de change operators in the country.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the apex bank who announced the decision in a communique issued after the month’s Monetary Policy Meeting on Tuesday, said the sale of forex will not be made through commercial banks.

Emefiele accused BDC operators of undermining the country’s foreign exchange policy.

The CBN governor also announced that all monetary policy parameters will remain the same.

More later…