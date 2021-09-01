Total Nigeria Plc., has appointed Dr Samba Seye its new Managing Director, with effect from September 1, 2021, and will replace the outgoing Managing Director- Mr Imrane Barry, who has been reassigned to TotalEnergies SE headquarters in Paris, France.

The announcement is contained in a recent press release signed by the company’s secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Dr. Seye is a professional with experience across several countries. Until his recent appointment, he has been a member of TotalEnergies SE Ethics Committee since 2019. He joined the Total Marketing and Services in 2014 as a Project Manager in the Strategy Department, and has since rose through the ranks to occupy various leadership positions in the company, including; The Deputy Executive Vice President, West Africa(2015), Vice President Specialties/General Trade Total MS /Africa (2016) and Executive Vice President West Africa, Total MS /Africa (2017).

Dr. Seye holds a Doctorate Degree in Engineering from the University of Sciences and Techniques of Lille, France, where he worked as an assistant lecturer from 1990 until 1993.

Total Nigeria Plc closed trading today 31st of August, 2021 with a share price of N199.20