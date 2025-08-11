Rotten eggs on the faces of Hamas’ supporters

The ignominious crowd of Hamas supporters led by French President, Emmanuel Macron, have been pelted with rotten raw eggs on their faces by the very people, ironically and ostensibly, they were trying to protect their interest. Life is really inscrutable, and truly cannot be reflected on, or understood.

Otherwise, how could this be happening so soon after the misadventures of declaring their proposed recognition of the evil and despicable group in September? What is clear from this development is that truth can be suppressed and delay, but never denied, or destroyed. Time is the true judge of all things.

Obviously, it shows that liberal leaders, such as U.S Democrats, and media like CNN, are overly emotional and gullible in matters of perceived human rights abuses irrespective of the underlying conditions. As famous historical perpetrators of rights abuses, they assume that any irrational and unguarded support against such would atone for their own previous atrocities.

Support Without Reason

It’s a logical perplexity how any sensible leaders of a civilized country that is non- Arab would declare support for Hamas in spite of its barbaric and terroristic activities against not only Israel, but its own people, especially, when most Arab states treat it as a pariah? But, here, we have these supposedly great nations of UK, France, and even Canada doing the unthinkable.

They naively fell into a well-honed propaganda trap cleverly set by Hamas and Qatar to deceive the world, purporting that there was mass hunger and starvation in Gaza caused by Israel. How could that be with over 800 truck loads of food materials going into the area daily?

Something must be definitely wrong with this narrative, but nobody cared; all that interested them was for Israel to stop fighting, and allow Hamas rearm. They believed that Hamas is fighting for the people, who they are deliberately starving, and shooting those daring enough to defile them by trying to access the aid materials.

The most dishonorable aspect is the refusal of aid agencies, especially the UN, to distribute food already brought in, preferring to justify the devilish picture being painted by Hamas. As at Wednesday August 6, 800 trucks entered Gaza from Rafah border crossing alone, yet Gaza is starving.

How could such misinformation be possible with all their Intel networks and envoys across the region? Yet, they are leaders of the great nations of the world, who make all the global decisions for the rest of us. There is more politics to this than humanitarian concern.

Shooting Self in the Foot

Hamas fortuitously took two misguided steps in the past week that have undoubtedly undermined the legitimacy of their propaganda, and pulled the rug under the feet of its liberal supporters.

The first step that back-fired is their unilateral rejection of the agreement reached by the five-nation negotiation group for a cease fire and the release of all the remaining hostages. They balked at it believing they were winning the propaganda war, with massive global pressure mounting on Israel, as a growing number of countries swallowed their lies.

However, they failed to realize that things were changing on the ground as Israel and the U.S intensified efforts to increase and improve food supply. Also, their nefarious activity of sabotaging food distribution, and stealing part of it that gets into the area, is now evident to the entire world. They forgot the adage that “you can’t fool all the people all the time.”

Their second blunder, and the most self-incriminating, is the propaganda video of an emaciated and haggard-looking hostage digging his own grave, ingeniously meant to divide the Israeli society, and bring more pressure on the government to accede to their ill-motivated demand for an unconditional cease fire.

Instead, the picture outraged the moral world and exposed the callous and amoral nature of this group, and the brutal and dastardly extent they are ready to go in the quest to achieve their God-forsaken objective. They forgot the legal dictum that “he who comes to equity must have clean hands.” This has turned the tide of global opinion against them, and their misguided liberal supporters are hiding their faces in shame.

Moral Lesson

What then, is the lesson in all this? First, always take a principled position on every issue a priori, so that you are not easily swayed by every wind of opinion. Second, never take side with, or support, any evil no matter the circumstance, because no evil can ever bring good.

Thirdly, let the divine spirit of love, truth, and justice guide whatever we do in relation to others, because love overcome everything else, and truth and justice are enduring. Finally, never be driven by vengeance, because vengeance belongs to God, and it always costs more than whatever is being avenged.

With Israel now determined to take over Gaza, Hamas has created a worse situation than what it tried to achieve.