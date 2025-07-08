Rivers police begin investigation as girl allegedly sets boyfriend ablaze

The Rivers State Police Command said it is investigating a tragic fire incident that occurred at No. 11B Okoro Street, Choba, Port Harcourt, which claimed the life of a 32-year-old man, Saint Sunny Amadi.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Tuesday, stated that Amadi was allegedly set ablaze by his girlfriend, Cynthia Chukwundah, a 300-level undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, in a room, leading to severe injuries.

Iringe-Koko noted that after the incident, Amadi was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for medical treatment, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while on admission.

She said the police promptly visited the scene and the victim at the hospital after receiving the report at about 11:12 hours.

“According to the report, one Cynthia Chukwundah, a 300-level female undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, allegedly set her boyfriend, one Saint Sunny Amadi, a 32-year-old male from the Elibrada Community in Emohua LGA, ablaze in a room, resulting in severe injuries during the inferno, and was rushed to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) for medical treatment.

“Upon receiving the report at about 1112 hours, Police detectives from Choba Division promptly visited the scene and the victim at the hospital, who was in critical condition. Unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to injuries and died while on admission,” Iringe-Koko explained.

She, however, noted that Cynthia, who is heavily pregnant with the deceased’s child, has been located by the police and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital due to injuries she sustained during the incident.

She said that due to her critical condition, she is unable to provide a detailed account of the incident, but will do so when her condition stabilises.

Iringe-Koko added that the probable cause of the fire incident is yet to be ascertained, and a thorough investigation has been launched to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, assuring that the police will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, has urged the public to remain calm and peaceful, assuring them that justice will be served.