Police arrest two over fire incident on Trans-Niger pipeline

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed fire incident on the Trans-Niger Delta Pipeline, but assured residents of safety.

The police said the facility is operated by the Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, noting that two people have been arrested for questioning over the development.

The command noted that the incident happened Monday night, assuring that the situation had been brought under control.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, did not note if the development was caused by a militant group.

Iringe-Koko, in the statement, also did not mention if the fire was caused by an explosion or a spill that later got burnt.

She stated that a surveillance team in the area observed the fire incident and reported to the operators, adding that there was no further threat.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that a fire incident occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) operated Trans Niger Delta Pipeline, located at the border of Kpor and Bodo communities.

“During a routine night patrol, security operatives observed the incident and promptly alerted SPDC management.

“The latter initiated necessary safety protocols, including shutting down the affected pipeline. As a result of swift intervention, the situation is now under control, and there is no further threat to residents or the environment.”

Iringe-Koko, however, disclosed that police have opened investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the fire, adding that two people have been arrested for interrogation.

“The Rivers State Police Command has commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire. In connection with this, two individuals have been taken in for questioning as part of efforts to uncover any potential act of sabotage.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring that perpetrators of criminal activities are identified and brought to justice.

“We urge residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring them of our unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property. The Command will not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements and maintain peace and security for all,” she added