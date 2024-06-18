Rivers LG crisis: Fubara directs LG admin heads to take over from council chairmen

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has directed Heads of Local Government Administration to take over the leadership of the 23 LGs in the state.

Fubara gave the directive in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday, amid simmering tension over the future of elected council chairmen whose tenures ended on Monday, June 17.

He bid the ‘outgone chairmen’ farewell, wishing them success in their feature endeavors.

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt had voided the Local Government law as repelled by the State Assembly elongating the tenure of the LGA chairmen by six months.

Therefore, some youths had taken over the LGA secretariats insisting that the LGA and Councillors would not be allowed to resume on Wednesday. This was as the police in the state have declared their readiness to bring under control any issues that may arise as a result of the tenure expiration of the LGA chairmen.

But in his broadcast, the governor commended the elected former Chairmen and Councillors for their dedication in service to the state, thanking them for successfully completing their term.

He said: “I also wish to acknowledge and commend the dedicated services of the outgoing elected Local Government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen and Councilors who were elected and sworn in three years ago, and whose tenure expired yesterday the 17” of June, 2024, as provided for by the Law.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Rives State, I thank you all for your sacrifices and commend your commitment to public service and our dear Rivers State.

“I congratulate you all for the successful completion of your tenure and wish you well in your future endeavors.”

The governor, however, directed the Heads of Local Government Administration in the 23 LGAs of the state to take charge of the administration in their various LGAs

“As we move forward in making sure that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is upheld, and that law and order is maintained as we continue to strive to provide leadership and direction for our people, I hereby direct Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAS) to continue to provide leadership in their respective Local Government Areas.

“Heads of Local Government Administration (HLGAS) are hereby directed to immediately take charge of the Councils with renewed vigor and readiness to serve and await further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together.

“I assure you, my good people of Rivers State that we shall continue to defend you, provide infrastructural development, sound healthcare delivery, quality education and undiluted welfare service packages for all our people and workers.”

